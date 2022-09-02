Sidharth Shukla Death Anniversary: Koena Mitra Says He Had Fearless Energy; Reveals His Best Quality

Sidharth Shukla was one of the popular and talented actors in the entertainment industry. The actor's sudden demise left everyone in shock and grief. Today (September 2) marks the irst death anniversary of the actor. Koena Mitra, who was seen along with Sidharth in Bigg Boss 13, remembered him.

In an interview with Mid-Day, Koena revealed the fond memories associated with the late actor and what is it about him that you miss the most. She also revealed what according to her what is that one quality about Sidharth that made him the audience favourite and Bigg Boss winner.

When asked what was her reaction when she heard about Sid's death, she remembered receiving a call from news channel. She said that she wasn't prepared for such a shocker and the news left her numb and speechless. The actress added that she is still not able to process it.

Talking about the fond memories about him, Koena told the leading daily, "My best memory of Sidharth was his 'Go getter attitude', which made him who he was. His fearless energy, yet childlike vibe, was an attractive assortment. I don't give statements about any deceased person because their families get disturbed. They feel it's for publicity. I have never spoken about him during/after Bigg Boss 13. I don't want a single soul to get disturbed due to this. With enough hesitation, I'm sharing my thoughts to celebrate his achievements, because, I feel good when I see his admirers, still trying to keep his flag high."

Regarding what she misses about Sid, she said that it's his energy. She added that he was attractive and was doing great for himself, winning hearts all over. The actress said that she is sure that everyone misses his energy around them.

As a human being, Sidharth made so much differences in many people's lives. When asked what difference did he make in her life, she said that he had a huge passion for 'Winning' almost everything possible. She added that the last two years of his life gifted him everything which he must have desired.

When asked what according to her is that one quality about Sidharth that made him the darling of millions and also the winner of Bigg Boss, she concluded by saying, "He always dropped naked truth like fire. I could relate to this quality and loved it too. This was, probably his best quality! I truly pray for his departed soul and wish lots of peace to his beloved family."