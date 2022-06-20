Sidharth Shukla Fans Get Angry At Broken But Beautiful 3 Makers For THIS Reason; Find Out

Sidharth Shukla's absence is still haunting his fans. For the unversed, the actor passed away in September 2021 at 40 due to a heart attack. Sidharth fans often miss him and trend his name on social media several times. However, they recently got disappointed with his last web series Broken But Beautiful 3's makers.

Recently, MX Player shared a small clip from Broken But Beautiful 3 featuring Sidharth Shukla and his co-star Sonia Rathee. They wrote, "These rains, this cozy weather is making our hearts wander back to our OG cuties.#BrokenButBeautiful @realsoniarathee."

These rains, this cozy weather is making our hearts wander back to our OG cuties.#BrokenButBeautiful @realsoniarathee pic.twitter.com/GoUoMT71IS — MX Player (@MXPlayer) June 18, 2022

It has to be noted that the digital platform only tagged Sonia Rathee and Sidharth Shukla's name was not mentioned in the tweet. Well, their actions left Sidharth Shukla fans angry as they trolled the OTT platform for side lining the late actor. Sid fans are trending hashtag #SidharthKaBBB3 on Twitter. Let's have a look at fans' reactions-

Good one. How can they do this, most people watched BBB3 only because of powerhouse performance of #SidharthShukla #SidharthKaBBB3 #SidharthShuklaLivesOn pic.twitter.com/vdqdyziLlB — neetu varma 🇺🇸 (namvarmagmailc1) June 20, 2022 namvarmagmailc1 "Good one. How can they do this, most people watched BBB3 only because of powerhouse performance of #SidharthShukla #SidharthKaBBB3 #SidharthShuklaLivesOn." We watch #BrokenButBeautiful3 only because of sidharth_shukla . Not for #Sonia. So kindly tag him on every post of BROKEN. This is our last project with him & very close to our heart. So don’t do such nonsense next time 🙏 MXPlayer altbalaji #SidharthKaBBB3#SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/3wv0h734IN — 🇺🇸 Nᘿᘿᖇᑘ 🇮🇳 (NSid4evers) June 20, 2022 NSid4evers "We watch #BrokenButBeautiful3 only because of sidharth_shukla. Not for #Sonia. So kindly tag him on every post of BROKEN. This is our last project with him & very close to our heart. So don't do such nonsense next time MXPlayer altbalaji #SidharthKaBBB3 #SidharthShukla." It's more than upsetting as this is not the first time seeing them forgetting the main reason for their blockbuster hit!!



It's an undeniable fact, #SidharthKaBBB3 !!



Will never tolerate anyone belittling his hardwork!#SidharthShukla — Pathumavathy (Pathumavathy89) June 19, 2022 Pathumavathy89 "It's more than upsetting as this is not the first time seeing them forgetting the main reason for their blockbuster hit!! It's an undeniable fact, #SidharthKaBBB3 !! Will never tolerate anyone belittling his hardwork! #SidharthShukla." #SidharthKaBBB3 #SidharthShukla

Its Sid and his powerful performance made bbb3 hit and his huge fanbase. Many like me watched it only for him And him https://t.co/V0U20vyx3K — sahiba kochhar (sahibakochhar1) June 19, 2022 sahibakochhar1 "#SidharthKaBBB3 #SidharthShukla Its Sid and his powerful performance made bbb3 hit and his huge fanbase. Many like me watched it only for him And him."

(Social media posts are unedited)