Sidharth Shukla Fans Get Emotional As They Miss The Bigg Boss 13 Winner On Holi; See Tweets
Sidharth Shukla was one of the most popular celebrities in the Indian TV industry. For the unversed, he passed away on September 2, 2021, due to a heart attack at 40. He was loved by many for his outspoken nature. It has to be noted that Sidharth Shukla had won Bigg Boss 13 due to his qualities.
Sidharth's untimely demise indeed left his fans and TV celebs heartbroken as he had a very bright future in the industry. Amidst all, Sidharth fans recently remembered him on Twitter and got emotional. They are indeed missing him badly on the occasion of Holi 2022. Let's have a look at some tweets-
sachintharu75
"This Holi for me not a colorful ,only Black and white because of everyone knows ,#SidharthShukla #ShehnaazGill #HappyHoli2022."
xFSRl2K4dbeEqEh
"Happy Holi to all of you Sidnaazians, Shehnaaians. Enjoy Holi festival Miss you Sidharth shukla❤️ Love you SIDNAAZ ❤️ #SidharthShukla #ShehnaazGill."
STSidFan
"A Colourful Message To A Colourful Person For A Colourful Day, In A Colourful Way, As A Pray That The Colourful Ray Forever Stay With You. Happy Holi sidharth_shukla #SidharthShukla ❤️."
YashixSid
"May God always be with U. U always be happy and save. Sidharth please keep Smiling always because when you smile it changes my whole world and make it much more beautiful. I love you jaan ❤ I miss you ? #SidharthShukla ke #SidHearts."
Poignant_life
"I keep myself busy with the things I do, but every time I pause, I still think of you.Wish you were here sidharth_shukla bhai. I know you are celebrating in a grand way above and also watching us and smiling. Happy Holi Bhai and to all #SidHearts #SidharthShukla #HappyHoli."
Talking about Sidharth Shukla, the actor had featured in several TV shows such as Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na, Aahat, Love U Zindagi, Balika Vadhu, Dil Se Dil Tak and so on. He had also acted in movies such as Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Business In Kazakhstan. He was last seen in Broken In Beautiful 3 web series.
(Social media posts are unedited)