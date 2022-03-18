Sidharth Shukla Fans Get Emotional As They Miss The Bigg Boss 13 Winner On Holi; See Tweets

sachintharu75

"This Holi for me not a colorful ,only Black and white because of everyone knows ,#SidharthShukla #ShehnaazGill #HappyHoli2022."

xFSRl2K4dbeEqEh

"Happy Holi to all of you Sidnaazians, Shehnaaians. Enjoy Holi festival Miss you Sidharth shukla❤️ Love you SIDNAAZ ❤️ #SidharthShukla #ShehnaazGill."

STSidFan

"A Colourful Message To A Colourful Person For A Colourful Day, In A Colourful Way, As A Pray That The Colourful Ray Forever Stay With You. Happy Holi sidharth_shukla #SidharthShukla ❤️."

YashixSid

"May God always be with U. U always be happy and save. Sidharth please keep Smiling always because when you smile it changes my whole world and make it much more beautiful. I love you jaan ❤ I miss you ? #SidharthShukla ke #SidHearts."

Poignant_life

"I keep myself busy with the things I do, but every time I pause, I still think of you.Wish you were here sidharth_shukla bhai. I know you are celebrating in a grand way above and also watching us and smiling. Happy Holi Bhai and to all #SidHearts #SidharthShukla #HappyHoli."