    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sidharth Shukla Fans Get Emotional As They Miss The Bigg Boss 13 Winner On Holi; See Tweets

      By
      |

      Sidharth Shukla was one of the most popular celebrities in the Indian TV industry. For the unversed, he passed away on September 2, 2021, due to a heart attack at 40. He was loved by many for his outspoken nature. It has to be noted that Sidharth Shukla had won Bigg Boss 13 due to his qualities.

      Sidharth's untimely demise indeed left his fans and TV celebs heartbroken as he had a very bright future in the industry. Amidst all, Sidharth fans recently remembered him on Twitter and got emotional. They are indeed missing him badly on the occasion of Holi 2022. Let's have a look at some tweets-

      Holi 2022 Exclusive! Sanjay Gagnani Plans Special Surprise For His Wife On Their First Holi After MarriageHoli 2022 Exclusive! Sanjay Gagnani Plans Special Surprise For His Wife On Their First Holi After Marriage

      sachintharu75

      sachintharu75

      "This Holi for me not a colorful ,only Black and white because of everyone knows ,#SidharthShukla #ShehnaazGill #HappyHoli2022."

      xFSRl2K4dbeEqEh

      xFSRl2K4dbeEqEh

      "Happy Holi to all of you Sidnaazians, Shehnaaians. Enjoy Holi festival Miss you Sidharth shukla❤️ Love you SIDNAAZ ❤️ #SidharthShukla #ShehnaazGill."

      STSidFan

      STSidFan

      "A Colourful Message To A Colourful Person For A Colourful Day, In A Colourful Way, As A Pray That The Colourful Ray Forever Stay With You. Happy Holi sidharth_shukla #SidharthShukla ❤️."

      YashixSid

      YashixSid

      "May God always be with U. U always be happy and save. Sidharth please keep Smiling always because when you smile it changes my whole world and make it much more beautiful. I love you jaan ❤ I miss you ? #SidharthShukla ke #SidHearts."

      Poignant_life

      Poignant_life

      "I keep myself busy with the things I do, but every time I pause, I still think of you.Wish you were here sidharth_shukla bhai. I know you are celebrating in a grand way above and also watching us and smiling. Happy Holi Bhai and to all #SidHearts #SidharthShukla #HappyHoli."

      Hina Khan Has Not Yet Watched The Kashmir Files; Here's What YRKKH Actress' Brother Told Her About The FilmHina Khan Has Not Yet Watched The Kashmir Files; Here's What YRKKH Actress' Brother Told Her About The Film

      Talking about Sidharth Shukla, the actor had featured in several TV shows such as Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na, Aahat, Love U Zindagi, Balika Vadhu, Dil Se Dil Tak and so on. He had also acted in movies such as Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Business In Kazakhstan. He was last seen in Broken In Beautiful 3 web series.

      (Social media posts are unedited)

      Comments
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X