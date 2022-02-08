Sidharth Shukla’s Mother Visits Brahma Kumaris Ahead Of Her Birthday; Fans Call Her ‘Strongest Sherni’

TV actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise left everyone in deep sorrow. He passed away on September 2, 2021 at 40 due to a heart attack. After his death, fans have been missing him and they never miss any chance to make his special days memorable on social media.

For the unversed, Sidharth Shukla's family members have been associated with Brahma Kumaris for a very long time. The actor's last rites were also conducted as per Brahma Kumaris customs. Amidst all, Sidharth's mother Rita Shukla turned a year older today (February 8) and to make her birthday more special, she visited the Brahma Kumaris' Lokhandwala centre in Andheri yesterday (February 7).

Notably, Rita Shukla was seen in a white salwar suit and spent a good time with the children at the centre. She celebrated her birthday by cutting a cake in the ashram and pictures of her are going viral on social media. Sidharth Shukla fans noticed the happiness of his mother's face and called her 'strongest sherni' on Twitter, by trending hashtag #RitaMaa. Let's have a look at tweets-

Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale Promo: Salman Khan And Shehnaaz Gill Cry While Remembering Sidharth Shukla (VIDEO)

Sidharth Shukla's Family Releases Special Note Thanking Fans For Making His Birthday Special

SidnaazfShruti "#HappyBirthdayRitaMaa Sabse strong woman Shukla family ka strongest pillar RitaMaa...Love you so much. May god bless you always sending lots of love #RitaMaa #SidharthShukla." Dimpy66687338 "Happy Birthday Rita Maa? I know your grief is immeasurable but the strength you are giving to everyone around is too commendable n there is so much to learn from u!! God bless u with all his love n blessings n wishing more power, strength,peace n sabr for u!! #RitaMaa #SidNaaz." sidnaazkisheemz "To the iron lady ✨, Listening about u from Sid since bb days, seeing ur videos with him, I feel like I have known u since forever. Your strength, your aura is unmatchable. The best mom, best teacher. Maa, I wish u health, happiness and everything nice. Happy Birthday #RitaMaa." MissYouSid "That smile on #RitaMaa's face as she visits Brahmakumari is winning the internet #StrongestSherni #SidharthShukla."

(Social media posts are unedited)