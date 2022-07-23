Sidharth Shukla’s Actor-Cousin Aditya Shukla Remembers Late Actor; Says ‘I Wish We Had Spoken That Day’

Late actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla is still being missed by his fans as well as several celebs from the entertainment industry. A few days ago, Varun Dhawan remembered Sidharth Shukla on the 8th anniversary of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. And now, his actor-cousin Aditya Shukla has also remembered Sidharth recently.

Let us tell you, Aditya Shukla has been a part of the TV industry since 2015, when he made his debut with the show Jab Jab Bahar Aaye. While speaking about his bond with his cousin Sidharth Shukla, Aditya told ETimes TV, "Sidharth was my elder brother, his father and my father are brothers and that's how we are related. After he passed away, I performed his last rites. I still remember, many years ago my mother's office was right opposite Sidharth's home and whenever I would visit her, I would go to his house and spend time with him. When we were younger, we shared some good times together and after growing up, when I was in college, he would take me on bike rides because he knew how much I loved that. Later, when he got busy with his work, we didn't get much time together, but we were always there for each other."

Aditya also feels sad that he couldn't have a word with him a day before his demise. He said, "I had called him, but he was busy with his work, so we couldn't talk. I wish we had spoken that day. But it was God's wish and we can't do anything about it. I sometimes feel that he has just gone abroad for work and will return soon."

Sidharth Shukla used to pamper Aditya a lot during his teenage days. Aditya's mother Shielly Shukla is also an actress who is currently seen in Mithai. Coming back to Sidharth Shukla's death, he died of heart attack on September 2, 2022. His funeral was attended by Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Vishal Aditya Singh, Arti Singh and others. His rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill was devastated by his death.