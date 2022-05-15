    For Quick Alerts
      Sidharth Shukla Fans Remember The Actor’s Entry In Balika Vadhu By Trending ‘10 Yrs Of Sidharth As Shiv’

      Sidharth Shukla’s fans recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of the late actor’s entry as Shiv on Colors TV’s iconic show, Balika Vadhu. It must be noted that Sidharth scaled great heights with his stint on the popular show. He continued to be associated with the social drama for three years before he decided to explore other opportunities.

      For the uninitiated, the actor played the role of the IAS officer on the show and his chemistry with Pratyusha Banerjee's was off the charts. Now, fans took to Twitter to celebrate Sidharth’s rise on Indian TV and trended '10 Yrs Of Sidharth As Shiv’ on the microblogging site. Take a look at some of the tweets below:

      Meanwhile, CINTAA recently remembered Sidharth Shukla by awarding him and other fellow members with Hall of Fame honour. Besides Sidharth, the cine body also paid tribute to late stars like Ghanshyam Nayak, Arvind Trivedi, Nitin Malhotra, Baldev Trehan, Madhavi Gogte-Barve, Mushtaq Merchant, Arun Verma, Ramesh Dev, Sanjay Kumar, Ajay Kumar Sharma, Akash Nath, Shiv Subramaniam, Manju Singh, Arun Khanna and Salim Ghosh.

      Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2, 2021 due to a cardiac arrest at the age of 40. The actor touched new heights of stardom after his stint in Bigg Boss 13. He was last seen on-screen in ALTBalaji’s Broken But Beautiful 3.

