Sidharth Shukla Fans Remember The Actor’s Entry In Balika Vadhu By Trending ‘10 Yrs Of Sidharth As Shiv’

Sidharth Shukla’s fans recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of the late actor’s entry as Shiv on Colors TV’s iconic show, Balika Vadhu. It must be noted that Sidharth scaled great heights with his stint on the popular show. He continued to be associated with the social drama for three years before he decided to explore other opportunities.

For the uninitiated, the actor played the role of the IAS officer on the show and his chemistry with Pratyusha Banerjee's was off the charts. Now, fans took to Twitter to celebrate Sidharth’s rise on Indian TV and trended '10 Yrs Of Sidharth As Shiv’ on the microblogging site. Take a look at some of the tweets below:

He Knows He Is The Ultimate Baadshah



10YRS OF SIDHARTH AS SHIV#SidharthShukla https://t.co/A1TIiSCHDi pic.twitter.com/DqUfMTYjKQ — ❤Sid❤ (@SidDhyaan91) May 15, 2022

10YRS OF SIDHARTH AS SHIV



Riding on a white horse, this prince charming intrigued all & soon became nation's heartthrob. His personality & smile, enthralled everyone and even today many address #SidharthShukla as Shiv ♡ pic.twitter.com/1IFplHLhAJ — 𝑴𝒆𝒆𝒏𝒂 𝑺𝒊𝒅𝑯𝒆𝒂𝒓𝒕 ❤☺ (@meena_sid_) May 14, 2022

14th May 2012 exact 10 years ago. #SidharthShukla U made a HEROIC entry not just on TV but in our life too as "SHIVRAJ SHEKHAR" We can nvr forget that character who has ruled our hearts for many years. Even today d memories of Shiv r alive in our hearts



10YRS OF SIDHARTH AS SHIV — Moni Patel (@The_GauriFied) May 14, 2022

She looks so small and vulnerable next to him! I am a sitcom fan but I am gonna make exception&watch BV for you Sid.Only thing that stops me from watching is that you will die & I don't think I can have another bout of depression#SidharthShukla

10 YRS OF SIDHARTH AS SHIV pic.twitter.com/IVwIrByvoY — Sid fan (@dln_nara) May 15, 2022

Meanwhile, CINTAA recently remembered Sidharth Shukla by awarding him and other fellow members with Hall of Fame honour. Besides Sidharth, the cine body also paid tribute to late stars like Ghanshyam Nayak, Arvind Trivedi, Nitin Malhotra, Baldev Trehan, Madhavi Gogte-Barve, Mushtaq Merchant, Arun Verma, Ramesh Dev, Sanjay Kumar, Ajay Kumar Sharma, Akash Nath, Shiv Subramaniam, Manju Singh, Arun Khanna and Salim Ghosh.

Neha Kakkar's Husband Rohanpreet Singh Gets Robbed Of His Personal Belongings From A Hotel In Mandi

Latest TRP Ratings: Imlie & Naagin 6 Retain Places; Bhagya Lakshmi & Kundali Bhagya Enter Top 10

Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2, 2021 due to a cardiac arrest at the age of 40. The actor touched new heights of stardom after his stint in Bigg Boss 13. He was last seen on-screen in ALTBalaji’s Broken But Beautiful 3.