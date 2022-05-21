Sidharth Shukla Shot For Jeena Zaroori Hai In 2018; Vishal Kotian Lying About Shooting With Sidharth?

Vishal Kotian and Photofit Music Company recently released the music video 'Jeena Zaroori Hai'. The romantic song, which was shot a few years back, features actor Sidharth Shukla, who passed away last year. Ever since the song was released, netizens have been slamming the makers and actor Vishal for cashing in on Sidharth Shukla's name. They have been trending #StopUsingSidharthShukla and #ShameOnVishalKotian.

While a few fans have gotten emotional and want to watch the glimpse of their favourite actor as they feel it is his last work, many of them have sort of boycotted the song and refused to watch as they feel it is an insult to the late actor, because they believe that the late actor wasn't happy with the song and his family didn't want it to be released. Well, a source from Times Of India has revealed that indeed the late actor wasn't happy with the song and he had parted ways with makers.



Also, the source rubbishes Vishal's claim that the song was shot in 2019 and they had shot it together.

The source was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Sidharth shot a few scenes for this music video in 2018 in Odisha. He wasn't happy with the project and conveyed it to the makers, following which they parted ways. In the video, too, you can see Sidharth looking different because it was shot in 2018. But Vishal Kotian looks like he has shot for it more recently. There is not a single scene between Vishal and Sidharth and that's because they never shot for it together in the first place. The biggest discrepancy is that Vishal says that the video was shot in 2019, which is the year Sidharth participated in Bigg Boss. However, Sidharth shot for this video a year before that and there are pictures of the launch, too, on the internet."

The report also revealed that Vishal was not a part of the song when (2018) it was shot, and only Sidharth and actress Deepika Tripathy were a part of it. The posters that were released during the announcement of the song clearly didn't mention Vishal. Also, Sid had only shot for a few scenes for the song and had opted out of the song, and and hence the video looks very patchy. The source added that Vishal and the makers have cashed in on the tragedy (Sidharth's demise).

Another claim that has irked those who know the late actor is that the song was Sidharth's last work. The source concluded by saying, "That's not true at all. This was not Sidharth's last work as Vishal claims. His last work will always remain his web series Broken But Beautiful 3 for which he continues to get a lot of appreciation from people."