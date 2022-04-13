Sidharth Shukla Spotted In Shehnaaz Gill’s Picture With Her Grandparents; SidNaaz Fans Get Emotional

Sidharth Shukla is still alive in his fans' hearts and ever since he passed away, they never miss any chance to remember him every day. Not only his fans, but his dear friend Shehnaaz Gill also remembers Sidharth in her good and bad times.

Recently, Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh Sukh shared a lovely picture of his daughter with her grandparents on Instagram.

In the picture, one can see Shehnaaz Gill sitting with her grandparents, father and brother Shehbaz Badesha. She is looking beautiful in a floral dress. SidNaaz fans are happy to see her spending quality time with her family. But on the other hand, they also noticed Sidharth Shukla's sketch on the wall.

Well, Sidharth Shukla's appearance in Shehnaaz Gill's picture with her grandparents is indeed a delight to watch. SidNaaz fans also got emotional after seeing him in the picture. They shared their feelings in the comments section. Let's have a look-

moti.baby_kullu "Dada dadi sana baaz papa Gill and Sidharth too in one frame." shizajamal "She said 'Mere dil ko pata hai, Tu Yaheen Hai, Yahan hai' & then there is no going back. Look Sidharth is always there with her!!" gurleenk2244 "Sidharth is always in the family pic." pawandeepvehniwal "Perfect family pic with Sid but mom Gill is missing."

For the unversed, Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2, 2021 due to heart attack. He was 40. Shehnaaz Gill was allegedly in a relationship with him. However, the duo never openly spoke about their bond.

(Social media posts are unedited)