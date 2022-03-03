Sidharth Shukla's Fans Get Emotional As His Twitter & Instagram Accounts Get Memorialised

Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2, 2021, due to a massive heart attack. It has been a few months that tha actor left but his loved ones and fans are yet to come to terms with his demise. Fans have been keeping the actor alive by sharing beautiful memories in the form of pictures and videos on social media.

Recently, Twitter and Instagram memorialised the late actor's account. Fans got emotional and shared heart touching posts on social media and trended #SidharthShuklaLivesOn on Twitter.



Take a look at a few tweets!

@SidNaazone: You are everything but a memory to me!! In other words you are an emotion, a feeling that will linger on within me till my last breath and beyond. Happy to know his ig account will liveon forever ♾ #SidharthShuklaLivesOn #SidharthShukla.

@ItsSakshii: Remembering is done to the person who is forgotten not to the one who lives in the heart.... & He's olwys there in My heart forever n ever... ♾️✨♥️ @sidharth_shukla ILYSM bubbaaaa...🥺♥️ #SidharthShuklaLivesOn #SidharthShukla.

@Indiancore75: It never got easy for us ....💔💔 I got up to this...😭😭🙏🏼 Noooooooooooo....God shd hv given him a chance!

@Alone_Rider1212: (Remembering) My king is always in my heart ❤️ ok this also accepting , but our king is in our heart ❤️aur king hamesha King hi hota hai ✌️😎.

For those who aren't aware, memorialised accounts are a place to remember someone's life after they've passed away. The word 'Remembering' will be shown next to the person's name on their profile. One cannot make any changes in the memorialised accounts.