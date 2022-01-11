Simba Nagpal On Umar Riaz’s Eviction From Bigg Boss 15: I Think He Took Ground Rule Of BB For Granted

Recently, Umar Riaz was evicted from the Bigg Boss 15 house on grounds of being physically violent towards his housemate, Pratik Sehajpal. Not just netizens, several celebrities too feel that his eviction was unfair. Many questioned the makers' decision of not taking any action against Simba Nagpal, who had pushed Umar in the pool, and Karan Kundrra, who had choke-slammed Pratik during a task.

Now, Simba has reacted to Umar's eviction and said that people cannot make an issue out of just a push, as there have been many instances of contestants getting into physical fight in the house. Regarding Umar's eviction, Simba feels that since makers didn't evict Karan and Simba when they pushed Pratik and Umar, respectively, Umar must have thought that he too won't be out!

The actor was quoted by TOI as saying, "I would like to say that there has been a lot more physical violence inside the house. Bohot cheezein physical ho chuki hain ki aap ek dhakke ka mudda nahi bana sakte. Banda bande par chadha hua tha, Shamita fractured her finger and I still have scars on my body. So, a push won't hurt anyone. I think the difference is that when Karan was provoked by Pratik to become violent towards him, the former justified his actions. Till I was inside the house, he had pushed Pratik a couple of times and he did it again a few days before his eviction. You can't violate the BB rule or take it for granted. He must have thought ki Simba aur Karan ko nahi hua toh mujhe kya karenge and hence he would respond in a similar fashion. I think he took the ground rule of BB, which is of not becoming physically violent against another housemate for granted."

Simba feels that there is nothing fair or unfair inside the Bigg Boss house and it is very subjective. He feels that what might seem right to him, might be wrong for others. The actor said that the show is mostly about raising your voice while expressing your views or presenting opinions. He agreed to the fact that the show is also about relationships and personality, and added that if anyone wants screen time, they have to scream!

Recalling his fight with Umar, Simba said that during the task, Umar spoke about his mom and he couldn't take it. He added that his intention behind pushing him wasn't to throw him in the pool. The actor called Umar a friend and said that it surprised him when he spoke about his mother and he didn't realise that the push was little extreme.

The actor concluded by saying, "A lot of violence had taken place when the BB house was divided into jungle and mukhya ghar. In fact, I was shocked to see so much violence on the show, where it is prohibited. While we are finalised for the show, we are asked about our trigger points and I told the team that I would not be able to control my anger if anybody spoke against my mother. Of course, haath uthaana galat baat hai, but you will retaliate if you are rubbed the wrong way."