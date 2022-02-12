Simba Nagpal Reveals His Look From Naagin 6; Says ‘I Will Deliver My Absolute Best’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Simba Nagpal, who is all set to feature in Naagin 6 as the male lead, recently shared the first look from the show on Instagram. For the unversed, the Ekta Kapoor show stars Tejasswi Prakash in the titular role and it is all set to premiere tonight at 8 pm on Colors TV. The Bigg Boss 15 contestant captioned his post as, "Captain Rishabh Gujral reporting, sir! Beginning of a new chapter, 'Naagin-6' starts today, at 8pm only on colors! @colorstv @balajitelefilmslimited."

In the post, Simba Nagpal looks dapper in an army uniform. Fans are indeed getting curious to know more about his character in Naagin 6. Recently,contacted the actor and asked him about his character and much more.

In conversation with us, Simba Nagpal opened up about his role in Naagin 6. The handsome hunk said, "My character's name is Rishabh Gujral who's a defence army officer who just won a war on the border. His mission now is to fight against a pandemic, and in this journey looks for his Naagin. My character is very aggressive and serious, but at the same time is very empathetic and sensitive towards his brother and his family. He shares a very beautiful bond with his family, but loves his country more than anything or anyone else."

When asked about sharing screen space with Bigg Boss 15 co-contestant and winner Tejasswi Prakash, Simba said, "I've seen her as a friend, co-contestant and now I'm getting to see her as an actor as well. She's very hardworking and passionate about her work."

Simba Nagpal also feels blessed as he has got an opportunity to play the lead role in the Ekta Kapoor show. "I feel this sense of responsibility on my shoulder, and I will deliver my absolute best. Everyone is giving their best, and I hope our hard work brings fruitful results," he concluded.

Talking about Naagin 6, the show also stars Urvashi Dholakia, Manit Joura and others in key roles. Fans are excited to see Tejasswi and Simba in a never-seen-before avatar.