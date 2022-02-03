Simba Nagpal Says He's Looking Forward To Create New Memories; Actor To Play Double Role In Naagin 6?

Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 6 has been in the news ever since she announced. The show is now all set to hit the television screens soon. During Bigg Boss 15 finale, host Salman Khan announced new Naagin of Naagin 6 as Tejasswi Prakash. Reports have been doing the rounds that Simba Nagpal has also been cast in the show. Now, we get to hear that the handsome hunk will play double role in the supernatural show. Confirming about him being a part of the show, Simba said that he is glad and excited to join the cast.

As per Bollywoodlife report, Simba has been working out at the gym for his look and will be seen in both positive and negative roles!

A source was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "Simba Nagpal will be seen in a double role. He has been working out at the gym diligently as the makers plan to introduce him as a hunk. It is a positive and negative character."

Simba might be seen in a supernatural avatar Naag Raj. In Naagin 3, Rajat Tokas was seen as Naag Raj, after that the concept of Naag Raj had gone missing from the show. Looks like the makers are planning for something big this time and hopes that it works!

Meanwhile, recently, it was also said that Naagin 6 is going to be the most expensive season as Ekta Kapoor has invested Rs 130 Crore on it. This time, the show is heavy on special effects! It is also being said that if this doesn't work, Ekta might shut down the franchise from next year.

Meanwhile, Simba was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "I am ecstatic to get the lead role in Ekta ma'am's hit franchise Naagin. I've been associated with Colors for a while now and I'm glad to team up with them once again for such a special project. My journey in Bigg Boss 15 was a memorable one, and I'm looking forward to creating new memories with Naagin 6. I will do my very best to keep my fans entertained while playing this exciting new avatar!"

Sudha Chandran and Urvashi Dholakia will be seen in the show. Apparently, Simba will play Sudha's son, while Urvashi will play the mother of the female protagonist.