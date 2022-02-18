Simba Nagpal Says His Dreams Aren't Limited To Just Acting; Wants To Get Into Writing & Direction

Simba Nagpal has just done a countable number of shows, but has good fan following. The actor impressed viewers during his stay in the Bigg Boss 15 with his genuine game, which garnered him more fans. Currently, the actor is seen in Ekta Kapoor's show Naagin 6 as Rishabh Gujral and is seen alongside Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash. Fans are eagerly waiting to watch them together as they feel that they make a good jodi.

Simba said that he doesn't want to restrict himself in acting, but also wants to do direction and writing. He also expressed his wish to write stories for Ekta Kapoor's shows.

When asked if he wants to write stories for Ekta Kapoor, he told IANS, "Of course, I do get ideas and I do try to write them down on paper. But as far as writing is concerned, I haven't thought about it honestly, but yes if I get an opportunity in the future I'd certainly try to do it. Let's see how it goes in the future."

He added, "I always wanted to be an actor, and I'm taking baby steps towards my dream. My dreams aren't limited to just acting. For me it's not just about acting; it's about filmmaking!"

Simba said that he wants to explore each and every side of this industry and lately, he has been really interested in directing. He added that he has the habit of writing and has been writing songs, poems and stories. He concluded by saying that he is in his learning phase right now.

(With IANS Inputs)