Simba Nagpal Says Pratik Won People's Hearts & That's Biggest Win; Adds He's Happy For Tejasswi's BB 15 Win

Bigg Boss 15 just got over! While Tejasswi Prakash bagged the trophy, Pratik Sehajpal was declared the first runner-up. Several celebrities have reacted to the results. Simba Nagpal, who was had also participated in Bigg Boss 15, reacted to the results. The actor was all praise for his good friend Pratik and also said that he is happy for his Naagin 6 co-star Tejasswi.

Simba said he is proud of Pratik and called him a gem of a person and said that they got along like a house on fire during his BB journey.

The actor was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "I'm proud of Pratik for having made it so far in the game, he deserves it all and more. He has come a long way, and I know for a fact that he'll go a long way. His passion for the game has won everyone's hearts and I wish him more milestones to achieve. In my eyes, he won, and he won big- he won people's hearts and that's the biggest win."

Simba will be seen romancing Tejasswi in Naagin 6. Regarding her performance in BB 15, he said that she performed wonderfully and called her headstrong and confident. The actor added that he is happy for her win.

The actor concluded by saying, "Tejaswwi has also performed wonderfully, and I'm happy for her win. She's headstrong, confident, and has proved to be one of the toughest contestants in the house."

Simba gained large fan-following in a short span of time. His game in BB was loved by fan, unfortunately, he couldn't stay in the house for a long time, as he got eliminated. He was called 'most dignified contestant' by host Salman Khan.

Apparently, Simba will be seen in a dual role in Naagin 6- both positive and negative roles. Well, we are sure that the show will be a treat for his fans!