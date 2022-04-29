Simba Nagpal Says Tejasswi Prakash Is Good In What She Does; Reveals He Is Closer To Nishant Post Bigg Boss

Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show Naagin 6 that stars Simba Nagpal and Tejasswi Prakash in the lead roles is doing well on both online TRP and BARC chart. Recently, Simba spoke about working with actress Tejasswi Prakash post being a part of Bigg Boss 15.

Simba also spoke about Bigg Boss 15 and revealed if he is in touch with any of his co-contestants.



About his bond with Tejasswi, Simba said that he is getting to know her better in Naagin as in Bigg Boss they were in different groups while in Naagin 6 they are together. The actor was quoted by India-Forum as saying, "I judge people based on their talent and passion rather than other aspects. Tejasswi is good at what she does."

Although Simba's stay was short in the Bigg Boss house, he was praised for his genuine game so much that even Salman praised him. In the house most celebrities tried to create love angles to stay in the news and also in the BB house, but Simba didn't. When asked about the same, he said that he thought the show is about one's personality, friendships, and bonding, and he didn't get that kind of feeling with anyone, so he didn't force himself.

When asked with whom is he in touch with post the show, he concluded by saying, "In Bigg Boss, if you aren't gossiping about someone, you won't be shown on TV. Nishant and I used to talk about philosophical stuff and life a lot. So Nishant has been closer to me after Bigg Boss."