Simba Reveals What Made Him Sign Naagin 6; Says He & Naagin Aka Tejasswi Will Be Seen Fighting For Country

Naagin 6 is all set to hit the television screens tonight (February 12). The show stars Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal and Mahek Chahal in the lead roles. Tejasswi will be seen playing Naagin in the show. In their interviews, Tejasswi and Simba revealed how happy and excited they are to bag the show. In his recent interview with indianexpress.com, Simba revealed how and what made him sign the show and spoke about his role in the show.

As to how and what made him sign Naagin 6, Simba said that post Bigg Boss 15, he was flooded with love and he got a few offers. He added that he was confused and that's when Naagin came his way, and he knew that this is what he wanted to do. He said that they are really working hard on the show and hopes that it turns out quite well.

Usually television shows highlight female characters and male actors do not have much to do, especially Naagin, which is known for female protagonist, when Simba was asked what made him sign the dotted line, he said that we will have to wait and watch to know what his character does on the show.

He said that in Naagin 6, the hero will have an equal part as the female lead. The actor added that there's a lot to do and we will get to see many shades. He feels that the idea of a guy having not much to do will change post the show.

Talking about his character, he said that he will be seen playing the role of Rishabh Gujral, an army officer, who returns from the border after getting to know about the situation in the country and pledges to fight the conspiracy behind it.

Simba said, "He meets Naagin and they join forces to fight the virus. Also, as for my character, he is patriotic and puts his nation even before his family. For him justice and truth hold more value than any relationship."

The concept or the plot of the show, i e., fighting pandemic has been criticised. Regarding the same, he said that it doesn't affect him personally, but the actor clarified that the show is not based on COVID or Omicron.

The actor concluded by saying, "It's not based on COVID-19 or Omicron. Although the story is inspired by real-life situations, it's not the same thing. One has to wait and watch before they pass judgment. I am personally very choosy and the script matters to me a lot. I wouldn't have said yes to the show if there was anything problematic in it."