Sirf Tum Actor Puneett Chouksey On Valentine’s Day: I Don’t Need A Girl To Make V-Day Special

Valentine's Day (February 14) is coming and people can't keep calm to celebrate the love day with their special one. Interestingly, many people must have also planned a big surprise for their respective companions for Valentine's Day. Talking about TV actors, several celebs like Karan Kundrra, Shireen Mirza, Raqesh Bapat and others have reportedly decided to spend some quality time with their partners. However, Sirf Tum actor Puneett Chouksey feels that people can celebrate love every day and they don't need a particular day to express their feelings for their partners.

Puneett further stated that Valentine's Day can be special for singles too. In conversation with Times of India, the Sirf Tum actor said that he doesn't need a girl to make his Valentine's Day special. Puneett Chouksey said, "If the practice of celebrating such particular days is going on, I don't mind celebrating it, but again I don't need a girl to make V-day special. I feel it shouldn't be just limited to couples. Those days can be special for singles too."

Shireen Mirza Shares Her Valentine's Day Plans; Actress To Spend Quality Time With Husband In Maldives

The handsome hunk feels that single people can do various activities to make V-day memorable. He said, "It can be a great opportunity to indulge in fun activities, whether it's a dinner outing with family or some self-care. Just because you don't have a significant other to cuddle up next to, doesn't mean you can't commemorate a day that honours love by celebrating self-love instead."

Karan Kundrra Has Special Plan For Tejasswi Prakash On Valentine's Day; Likely To Propose For Marriage

Talking about his career, Puneett Chouksey has acted in TV shows like Sadda Haq, Naagarjuna - Ek Yoddha, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Naagin 3, Laal Ishq, Vish and so on. The actor has also featured in web series Ishq Aaj Kal.