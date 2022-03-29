Smart Jodi: Arjun Bijlani Reveals Lack Of Work Led Him & Wife Neha Swami To Almost Abort Their First Child

Arjun Bijlani, who is currently a part of Star Plus’ Smart Jodi with his wife Neha Swami, has opened up about the dull period of his life and how it led the couple to reach a decision of aborting their child. In the latest promo of the show, we see the Naagin actor get candid about the time when he had no work.



Arjun opened up about the tough phase of his life post marriage and disclosed that his wife Neha got pregnant only a year after their wedding. However, his financial situation wasn’t sound then and this made them decide to abort the child. Arjun and Neha got emotional as the former revealed that they had almost reached the hospital to get the abortion done.

Arjun Bijlani Is Open For Good Content; Talks About His Journey In Smart Jodi

Talking about tough phase, Arjun said in Hindi, “It was only after a year of our marriage that Neha got pregnant. I wasn’t working for around 1-1.5 year then and child’s responsibility is huge because of which we thought of not going ahead with it. She got emotional, cried and it was difficult for me too. But I hand only Rs 40,000-50,000 in my account, how could I take the responsibility of a child. So we went to the hospital to abort it.”

Arjun Bijlani Reveals His Life Completely Changed After The Birth Of His Son Ayaan

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with ETimes TV, Bijlani also spoke about the dull phase of his life after Miley Jab Hum Tum. The actor said, “I was very sad actually. I wasn't offered the kind of roles I wanted to do. I also thought I'll do bigger things and I said no to a lot of stuff. And then I thought I should have done some projects. You know you regret some decisions. I was depressed as it was happening after Miley Jab Hum Tum.”

Arjun Bijlani has worked in many popular shows in his small-screen career including Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Naagin, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil and Ishq Mein Marjawan to name a few. He also participated in and won the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 last year.