Smart Jodi Confirmed Contestants List: Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Neil-Aishwarya & Others To Participate
Star Plus' new reality show Smart Jodi, which is adapted from the popular Telugu reality show Ishmart Jodi, is all set to premiere this weekend. Apparently, in the show, popular celebrities and their real-life partners battle it out against each other in fun tasks.
As per the promos released, take a look at the confirmed contestants list.
Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain
The makers recently released a promo which featured newlyweds Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. In the promo, Ankita said that she and Vicky are fond of the same things and both of them love spending time at home and watching romantic films.
Bhagyashree-Himalaya Dasani
The other promo featured Maine Pyar Kiya actress Bhagyashree and her husband Himalaya. In the promo, Himalaya calls his wife a strict Queen and said that she quit acting post marriage but hasn't stopped being dramatic.
Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma
Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, who got married in November 2021, will also be seen in the show. The couple is currently doing Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, which is one of the top five shows.
Rahul Mahajan-Natalya
Rahul Mahajan, who had been part of reality shows like Rahul Dulhaniya Le Jayega and Nach Baliye 6, will be seen in Smart Jodi.
Arjun Bijlani-Neha Swami
Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi actor Arjun Bijlani might participate in the show along with his wife Neha Swami. The actor had shared a picture and captioned it as, "#comingsoon nehaswamibijlani." Fans speculated that this might be about the show.
Monalisa-Vikrant
Monalisa shared a few pictures with actor-husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot and captioned it as, "Onto A New Journey... It feels like new beginning once again! ♥️🧿 #SmartJodi #monalisa #vikrant #monvik #starplus only on starplus Watch Us 💖 from this weekend... every Saturday- Sunday Starting from 26th Feb 2022 at 8pm."
Meanwhile, there are reports that others like Gaurav Taneja-Ritu Taneja, Delnaaz Irani-Percy Karkaria and her partner, Gautam Rode-Pankhuri Awasthy, Md Nazim-Shaeina Seth and Rupal Patel-Radha Krishna Dutt, might also participate.
Apparently, Manish Paul will be hosting the show, which will have 12-15 couples will participate in Smart Jodi. The show will premiere on Saturday (February 26) at 8 pm.