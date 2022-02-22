Smart Jodi Confirmed Contestants List: Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Neil-Aishwarya & Others To Participate

Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain

The makers recently released a promo which featured newlyweds Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. In the promo, Ankita said that she and Vicky are fond of the same things and both of them love spending time at home and watching romantic films.

Bhagyashree-Himalaya Dasani

The other promo featured Maine Pyar Kiya actress Bhagyashree and her husband Himalaya. In the promo, Himalaya calls his wife a strict Queen and said that she quit acting post marriage but hasn't stopped being dramatic.

Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, who got married in November 2021, will also be seen in the show. The couple is currently doing Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, which is one of the top five shows.

Rahul Mahajan-Natalya

Rahul Mahajan, who had been part of reality shows like Rahul Dulhaniya Le Jayega and Nach Baliye 6, will be seen in Smart Jodi.

Arjun Bijlani-Neha Swami

Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi actor Arjun Bijlani might participate in the show along with his wife Neha Swami. The actor had shared a picture and captioned it as, "#comingsoon nehaswamibijlani." Fans speculated that this might be about the show.

Monalisa-Vikrant

Monalisa shared a few pictures with actor-husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot and captioned it as, "Onto A New Journey... It feels like new beginning once again! ♥️🧿 #SmartJodi #monalisa #vikrant #monvik #starplus only on starplus Watch Us 💖 from this weekend... every Saturday- Sunday Starting from 26th Feb 2022 at 8pm."