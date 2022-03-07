Smart Jodi Contestants Fees: Bhagyashree-Himalaya, Ankita-Vicky To Arjun-Neha, Here's How Much They're Paid

Bhagyashree-Himalaya

Maine Pyar Kiya actress Bhagyashree and her husband Himalaya, who are seen in Smart Jodi is apparently highest-paid couple. As Bollywood Life report, they are getting Rs 10 lakh per episode.

Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain

Pavitra Rishta actress Ankita Lokhande got married to Vicky Jain in a grand wedding ceremony. The couple, who is also a part of the show, is charging Rs 7 Lakh per episode as per Bollywood Life report.

Arjun Bijlani-Neha Swami

Television's adorable couple Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami is apparently getting Rs 7 Lakh per episode as per Bollywood Life report.

Monalisa-Vikrant

Monalisa, who got married Vikrant Singh Rajpoot in Bigg Boss, is seen in Smart Jodi. The couple is apparently charging Rs 1.5 Lakh per episode.

Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma

Ghum Hai Kisike Pyaar Meiin's Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, who got married last year, are also one of the popular jodis in television industry. As per Bollywood Life report, the duo is getting 5 Lakh per episode

Rahul Mahajan-Natalya

Rahul Mahajan, who got married third time to Natalya Ilina, an ethnic Russian Kazakh model (in 2018), is seen in the show. According to Filmi Central, The couple is apparently getting Rs 2.2 Lakh per episode.

Srikkanth-Vidya

Former cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth and wife Vidya surprised viewers by participating in the reality show. The couple is apparently charging Rs 4 Lakh per episode, as per Bollywood Life report.

Balraj Syal-Deepti Tuli

Comedian Balraj Syal, who was seen in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi ans Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, got married to musician/singer Deepti Tuli in a hush-hush wedding in Jalandhar in 2020. Balraj and Deepti are apparently charging Rs 1.5 Lakh per episode, as per Filmi Central report.

Ankit Tiwari-Pallavi Shukla

Bollywood singer Ankit Tiwari and his wife Pallavi Shukla, who is a mechanical engineer are reportedly getting Rs 1.6 Lakh per episode, as per Filmi Central report.

Indian Television Academy Awards 2022 Winners List: Harshad Chopda, Hina Khan, Ashi Singh & Others Win Big

Indian Television Academy (ITA) Awards: Sai Ketan Rao-Shivangi, Harshad-Pranali & Others Dazzle On Red Carpet

Gaurav Taneja-Ritu Rathee

YouTubers Gaurav Taneja and wife Ritu Rathee are also seen in the show. As per Filmi Central report, the couple is charging Rs 1.5 Lakh per episode.