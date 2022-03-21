Smart Jodi Elimination: THIS Couple To Get Evicted First!

Star Plus launched a unique reality show Smart Jodi which had popular celebrity couples. From television industry- Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Arjun Bijlani-Neha Swami; from Bollywood- Bhagyashree-Himalaya and Ankit Tiwari- Pallavi Shukla; from sports - Srikkanth-Vidya; social media influencers- Gaurav Taneja-Ritu to name a few are seen participating in the show. Smart Jodi has been getting decent numbers.

It has been almost two weeks and yet none were eliminated. However, this weekend will see first elimination. As per India-Forums report, Rahul Mahajan-Natalya will be the first couple to be eliminated.

In the recent episode, Ankita-Vicky was given 'Best jodi' title. The actress shared a picture and captioned it as, "Teri meri dosti❤️. Winner of the week 👋👍🙏🏻."

In the previous episode, the couple celebrated festival of colours Holi. The couples had a lot of fun by playing interesting games, and the audience too had fun watching them play. Until now, Ankita-Vikas, Arjun-Neha, Bhagyashree-Himalaya, Neil-Aishwarya and Monalisa-Vikran Singh Rajpoot look quite promising in the show.

Although Rahul and Natalia are quite entertaining as well, they seem to be playing on a back foot when it came to the games. As per the entertainment portal's report, may be this weak point led to their elimination.

Meanwhile, Rahul Mahajan had revealed earlier in an interview to the portal that when he was offered the show he was happy and wholeheartedly signed the show. He said that he took up the show to enjoy and to look good with great outfits, share the insights of the relationship and also because he could get to hear other couples stories and journeys of their relationship.