Smart Jodi Fame Gaurav Taneja Opens Up About His Arrest After Birthday Party At Noida Metro Station

Smart Jodi fame and YouTuber Gaurav Taneja was arrested by Noida Police for planning a birthday party at a Noida metro station. Let us tell you, Gaurav and his wife Ritu Rathee fans were gathered in a large amount at the metro station. Hence, Gaurav was arrested and briefly detained on July 9, 2022.

Now, after the arrest, Gaurav Taneja AKA Flying Beast shared his statement over his arrest. For the unversed, Gaurav and Ritu had planned a birthday party for him by booking a coach in Noida metro at the Sector 51 metro station. It was a scheme by Noida Metro Rail Corporation which allows anyone to avail of this, but with a maximum limit of 200 guests.

Notably, due to Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee's popularity, a lot of people gathered at the spot. Earlier, Noida cops informed Hindustan Times that it was like a 'stampede-like situation'. Gaurav and Ritu told HT, "Permission had been solicited and granted for the same through the proper channels."

They also thanked their fans for showering love on them. The statement further read, "It is pertinent to mention here that these fans were not violent nor did they raise any objectionable slogans neither harmed any public property. The fact that our fans look up to us and would congregate in large numbers to celebrate Gaurav's birthday would suggest that they feel that we are a part of their family."

Let us tell you, Gaurav Taneja was released on bail on Saturday itself after a brief detention. The police officials told the portal that he was arrested for violating Section 144 of CrPC and an FIR was registered against him under Sections 188 and 341 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

While concluding their statement, the couple said, "Needless to say, we would pursue appropriate legal remedy." Looks like Gaurav and Ritu are quite happy after seeing their fans' love for them.