Smart Jodi Finale: Ankita Lokhande And Vicky Jain Bag The Coveted Trophy, Take Home Rs 25 Lakh Cash Prize

The grand finale of Star Plus’ Smart Jodi, which aired this Sunday, saw Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain emerging as the winners of the show. The couple, who tied the knot last year in December, took home the 'golden gathbandhan’ honour along with a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh. Meanwhile, comedian Ballraj and his wife Deepti, were named as the first runners-up.

The reality show had an 8-weeks run on the small screen and was hosted by Maniesh Paul. The finale episode saw Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Dsouza gracing the show as came as special guests. Singer Udit Narayan also enthralled the audience with his performance on the finale stage.

It must be noted that Arjun Bijlani-Neha Swami and Bhagyashree-Himalaya Dassani were also in the finale race but were eliminated early on. The final task of the show required the couples to put together a jigsaw puzzle while being on a moving platform. Ankita and Vicky went first and managed to complete the task in nine minutes while Ballraj and Deepti had some trouble but eventually completed the task in 12 minutes.

Ankita and Vicky shared their excitement after winning the show with the former adding that she was eyeing the 'gathbandhan’ trophy to put in her new home. The actress said, “I had been having sleepless nights for the past few days. While Vicky is always passionate about tasks, I am a little laid back. However, today, I put in all my efforts and focus to make sure we win. I really really wanted this and I am so excited.”

Smart Jodi was a unique show that saw popular celebrity couples competing in a number of tasks every week. Other than the finalists, the other contestants who took part in the first season of the show included Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya, Ankit Tiwari and Pallavi, Kris Srikanth and Vidya, Gaurav Taneja and Ritu, Rahul Mahajan and Natalya and Monalisa and Vikrant.