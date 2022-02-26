Smart Jodi First Impression: It Is A Complete Package Of Entertainment; Here’s What Netizens Have To Say

Star Plus' new reality show Smart Jodi was premiered today (February 26). Maniesh Paul is hosting the show and has 10 popular celebrity jodis- Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma, Bhagyashree-Himalaya Dasani, Rahul Mahajan-Natalya, Monalisa-Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, Kris Srikkanth-Vidhya, Gaurav Taneja-Ritu Rathee, Arjun Bijlani-Neha Swami, Balraj Syal-Deepti Tuli, Ankit Tiwari-Pallavi Shukla and Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain.

In the first episode, Maniesh introduced to the first four jodis, who revealed their love story: how they met and fell in love with each other and shared a few cute moments. Neil and Aishwarya revealed ever since they married, they, especially Aishwarya has been bombarded with negative messages (because of their show) and it has been difficult to handle it. On the other hand, Bhagyashree spoke about how Himalaya impressed her and why she decided to get married even though she was at the peak of her career (after Maine Pyar Kiya's super success). Rahul Mahajan revealed despite getting his past failed marriages, his belief in marriage still remained and he met love of his life Natalya.

The show has all the ingredients of entertainment- from love, dance and comedy to drama, audiences will get to watch everything on the show. The celebrities will be seen sharing their love stories, cute moments that fans would love to know about their favourites, and how they faced (or are facing) ups and downs in their lives. Also, there will be fun games that will make people laugh. Not to forget Maniesh Paul, who is super fun host and we can't miss his fun bonding with every jodi on the show.It's only in the upcoming episodes we will get to watch how the jodis will compete with each other and if audience have any role to play (in elimination or sorts, if any).

Fans too seem to have enjoyed the first episode and are eagerly waiting to watch the remaining couples on the show. Read on (the tweets) to know what the netizens have to say about the first episode.

@SoulfulAS: Just saw the first epi... But #SmartJodi looks interesting!!

Nidhi: neil and aishwarya are not bad as persons as people potray them here. yes there acts are childish but i did not get any bad vibes from her.

Seema: Awww yr @bhagyashree123 mam and himalaye sir what a love story. I just watched #Smartjodi on starplus. I must say so much pure & lovable jodi🧿. Already in love with suniyeji & babes ki jodi🧿. @StarPlus #Smartjodi.

Kavya: It was a beautiful episode I must say enjoyed all the 4 couples jeourney.❤️❤️

@SidsHeartsss: Yeh rahul ki sach ki wife hai 😲 Itni sundar teesri shaadi mein bhi. #Smartjodi.