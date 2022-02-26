Smart Jodi: Not Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain But Bhagyashree-Himalaya Dassani Are The Highest Paid Contestants?

The much-awaited couple reality show Smart Jodi is starting tonight on Star Plus. The show has already created a solid buzz amongst the masses, and fans can't keep calm to see their favourite celebrity couples together on small screen. Let us tell you, couples like Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma, Arjun Bijlani-Neha Swami and others are participating in the show as contestants.

It has to be noted that the makers have brought many popular couples together for the first season of Smart Jodi. Reports were stating that newly-married Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain could be the most expensive couple of the show. However, a Bollywood Life report rubbished such claims and stated that Bhagyashree and Himalaya Dassani are the highest paid contestants of the show.

Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif To Appear On Smart Jodi As A Couple: Report

A source close to the production house informed the portal, "It is Bhagyashree and Himalaya Dassani who are getting the maximum. They are charging Rs ten lakh per episode. She is a Bollywood face and is still very popular. In fact, the whole team of Smart Jodi is very surprised with the entertainment quotient that her husband Himalaya Dassani has brought to the show. He is very jovial and the whole unit adores him. He makes everyone laugh." Looks like Bhagyashree's popularity is indeed helping the couple. However, the above report is not confirmed by the makers.

Kundali Bhagya Star Shraddha Arya Refuses To Be Part Of Smart Jodi Because Of Her Husband Rahul Nagal?

Talking about Smart Jodi, the show is the Hindi remake of the Telugu show Ishmart Jodi. It also has Rahul Mahajan-Natalya Ilina, Gaurav Taneja-Ritu Rathee, Pallavi Shukla-Ankit Tiwari and many others as contestants. Fans can't wait to witness the magic on small screen. Stay tuned for more updates!