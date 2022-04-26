Smart Jodi: Power Couple Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Have Blind Faith In Each Other; Vicky Calls Ankita Perfect

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are one of the celebrity jodis who is participating in Star Plus' reality show Smart Jodi. The couple is receiving a lot of love for their connection and fairytale love story. While we can see how much the duo love each other in the show, ETimes TV report suggests that the two motivate each other behind the scene to perform well.

An insider revealed to ETimes TV that Ankita and Vicky enjoy spending time together. It is being said that before every task, the two also make sure to have a pep talk with each other to perform well in the show. The report suggested that the couple have blind faith on each other, which makes them most loved on the set and country.

Confirming the same, Ankita said that not just show, they have signed as partners in their life. She revealed how Vicky makes sure that she is at her best on the sets.She said, "Not just for the show, Vicky and I have signed on as partners in every step of our life. So, it all comes naturally to us - be it talking to each other before a task or being there if something doesn't go well. Vicky is very protective of me. He makes sure I am at my best, even on the set. It is a beautiful feeling to have him."

Tejasswi Prakash On Being Awarded For Contribution To Society: Even If You Start Small, It Should Be Genuine

Mahira Sharma Walks Out Of Interview When Questioned On Her Weight Gain; Shehnaaz Fans Troll Her

On the other hand, Vicky called Ankita perfect and he is always in awe of her. He concluded by saying, "As a couple, we keep motivating each other to be the best version of ourselves, even outside the show. That's how it is and how it has always been for us! I feel your partner should allow and inspire you to excel. Ankita is perfect! I am always in awe of her. Her being there gives me hope and encouragement."