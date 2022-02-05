Smart Jodi NEW Reality Show: Neil-Aishwarya To Participate; Monalisa-Vikrat, Gautam-Pankhuri & Others In Talks

A
new
celebrity
reality
show
Smart
Jodi
is
all
set
to
premiere
on
Star
Plus.
The
show
is
adapted
from
the
popular
Telugu
reality
show
Ishmart
Jodi,
which
is
aired
on
Star
Maa
and
is
hosted
by
Ohmkar.
In
the
show
popular
celebrities
and
their
real-life
partners
battle
it
out
against
each
other
in
fun
tasks.
Recently,
Star
Plus
shared
a
promo
which
confirmed
the
first
jodi
of
the
show
as
Ghum
Hai
Kisikey
Pyaar
Meiin's
Neil
Bhatt
and
Aishwarya
Sharma.
Smart
Jodi:
Probable
Celeb
Jodis
List
It
is
also
being
said
that
several
celebrities
are
being
considered
for
the
show.
Some
of
the
names
that
are
doing
the
rounds
are:
Rahul
Mahajan-Natalya
Ilina,
Puja
Banerjee-Kunal
Verma,
Monalisa-Vikrant
Singh
Rajpoot,
Gautam
Rode-Pankhuri
Awasthy,
Mohammad
Nazim-Shaeina
Seth,
Rupal
Patel-Radha
Krishna
Dutt
and
Delnaaz
Irani-Percy
Karkaria.
Ayushmann
Khurrana
&
Riteish
Deshmukh
Approached
To
Host?
It
is
being
said
that
Bollywood
stars
Ayushmann
Khurrana
and
Riteish
Deshmukh
have
been
approached
to
host
Smart
Jodi.
Who
Will
Host
Smart
Jodi?
A
source
was
quoted
by
IndiaToday.in
as
saying,
"There
will
be
a
host
and
a
co-host.
They
have
approached
many
names.
One
is
Ayushmaan
Khurrana,
the
others
are
Riteish
Deshmukh
and
Maniesh
Paul.
They
are
in
the
process
of
locking
one
name.
They
are
currently
working
on
money,
dates
and
other
details."
Cricketers
&
Singers
Might
Join!
According
to
the
report,
Smart
Jodi
is
a
fun
reality
show
that
will
have
around
12-15
couples.
Cricketers
and
singers
might
also
join
the
show.
Whom
do
you
want
to
watch
in
the
show?
Hit
the
comment
box
to
share
your
views.