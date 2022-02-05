Smart Jodi NEW Reality Show: Neil-Aishwarya To Participate; Monalisa-Vikrat, Gautam-Pankhuri & Others In Talks

Smart Jodi: Probable Celeb Jodis List

It is also being said that several celebrities are being considered for the show. Some of the names that are doing the rounds are: Rahul Mahajan-Natalya Ilina, Puja Banerjee-Kunal Verma, Monalisa-Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, Gautam Rode-Pankhuri Awasthy, Mohammad Nazim-Shaeina Seth, Rupal Patel-Radha Krishna Dutt and Delnaaz Irani-Percy Karkaria.

Ayushmann Khurrana & Riteish Deshmukh Approached To Host?

It is being said that Bollywood stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Riteish Deshmukh have been approached to host Smart Jodi.

Who Will Host Smart Jodi?

A source was quoted by IndiaToday.in as saying, "There will be a host and a co-host. They have approached many names. One is Ayushmaan Khurrana, the others are Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul. They are in the process of locking one name. They are currently working on money, dates and other details."

Cricketers & Singers Might Join!

According to the report, Smart Jodi is a fun reality show that will have around 12-15 couples. Cricketers and singers might also join the show.

