      Smart Jodi NEW Reality Show: Neil-Aishwarya To Participate; Monalisa-Vikrat, Gautam-Pankhuri & Others In Talks

      A new celebrity reality show Smart Jodi is all set to premiere on Star Plus. The show is adapted from the popular Telugu reality show Ishmart Jodi, which is aired on Star Maa and is hosted by Ohmkar. In the show popular celebrities and their real-life partners battle it out against each other in fun tasks.

      Recently, Star Plus shared a promo which confirmed the first jodi of the show as Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma.

      Smart Jodi: Probable Celeb Jodis List

      It is also being said that several celebrities are being considered for the show. Some of the names that are doing the rounds are: Rahul Mahajan-Natalya Ilina, Puja Banerjee-Kunal Verma, Monalisa-Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, Gautam Rode-Pankhuri Awasthy, Mohammad Nazim-Shaeina Seth, Rupal Patel-Radha Krishna Dutt and Delnaaz Irani-Percy Karkaria.

      Ayushmann Khurrana & Riteish Deshmukh Approached To Host?

      It is being said that Bollywood stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Riteish Deshmukh have been approached to host Smart Jodi.

      Who Will Host Smart Jodi?

      A source was quoted by IndiaToday.in as saying, "There will be a host and a co-host. They have approached many names. One is Ayushmaan Khurrana, the others are Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul. They are in the process of locking one name. They are currently working on money, dates and other details."

      Cricketers & Singers Might Join!

      According to the report, Smart Jodi is a fun reality show that will have around 12-15 couples. Cricketers and singers might also join the show.

      Whom do you want to watch in the show? Hit the comment box to share your views.

      Click here to watch the promo

      Story first published: Saturday, February 5, 2022, 15:13 [IST]
