Sofia Hayat Feels Many Men Don’t Know How To Kiss; ‘Probably Because They Watch Too Much P*rn’ (Exclusive)

Bigg Boss 7 contestant and actress Sofia Hayat is known for her outspoken nature and bold statements. Recently, in conversation with Filmibeat, Sofia made some bold statements that could leave men in shock. While speaking with us, the actress said that many men don't know how to kiss maybe because they watch too many adult movies aka p*rn.

When asked about her first kiss memory, Sofia Hayat said, "So I was 18 when a boy from school kissed me. He looked into my eyes, got closer to me and kissed me. I had no idea what I was doing, but he did. I knew I didn't like it. It was messy. He shoved his tongue in my mouth and it was just horrible. I remember about it. Later, I met a guy who could kiss and it was really intimate, romantic and very sweet. I prefer sweet kisses with the energy of love and sensuality. I feel many men don't know how to kiss properly. Probably, because they watch too much p*rn."

Exclusive: Sofia Hayat Names Troll Who Accused Her Of Fling With Abhinav Shukla

Kissing is an expression of love. People prefer various types of kisses, and lip lock is the most sensuous one. When asked about the biggest turn off while kissing, Sofia Hayat said high energy level. The diva said, "Biggest turn off is energy. If a guy is kissing you with lust in his mind, it will always be a rubbish kiss. Women feel energy more than men. We can feel when a man is desperate to kiss or go further than first base. Let a man feel like he is kissing a queen and she will feel like a queen."

Exclusive! Ashi Singh: There Are Still Many Shows That Thrive On Regressive Concepts

Well, Sofia Hayat's statement would definitely make many men think about their actions. So, what do you think about her statement? Do let us know in the comments section below!