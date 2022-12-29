Controversial Bigg Boss Star QUESTIONS Indian Shows' Makers Over Tunisha Sharma's Death: They Hire Young...

Former Bigg Boss contestant and controversial celebrity figure Sofia Hayat has reacted to the unfortunate demise of 20-year-old television actress Tunisha Sharma, who committed suicide by hanging herself on the sets of her show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. Mourning the same, Hayat blamed the tv producers for casting young girls to romance older men. She believes producers are the real culprits, and young girls get easily manipulated into believing that it is the norm.

Responding to the recent tragic death of TV actor Tunisha Sharma, Sofia said that she was deeply saddened by the news of her death. Speaking to ETimes, the former actress questioned the silence of Ali Baba makers and alleged that television producers are the culprits behind the sad state of young actors in the industry.

"It is sad when you read about young actors killing themselves just because of failed relationships. I seriously feel makers are the culprit in these cases. They hire young actresses and cast them opposite men who are much older and make their romance in their projects. These kids who have just started acting and are not experienced artists, are easily manipulated on set while shooting, and get sexually involved with older men who convince them that sexual intimacy is the norm in the industry," she told ETimes.

The former actress also stated that she has gone through similar experiences. "Such young actors need proper training, and when they have that they can step into their roles with confidence like a doctor does. But instead, they are not given the correct education. I feel it's time to adopt the culture to hire properly learned artists and also pay them a good amount. Why are the makers of the show silent, and why has no proper statement been released on the case by them?" she said in the interview.

She continued, "Why are the makers of the show silent, and why has no proper statement been released on the case by them? Money is the supremacy, and with that, controversial suicide cases are closed before full investigation, as has happened in past. Can actors rise up enough to stop this from happening in the future? People in senior positions can easily pay off police etc."

For the uninitiated, Tunisha Sharma hanged herself in her makeup room on December 24. It is reported that the actress went into depression after her breakup with her co-star Sheezan Khan, who is now being interrogated under suspicion of abetment to suicide in the case. Police are currently investigating both the death and murder angles, and at least 18 people have been questioned in connection with Tunisia's death, according to reports.

