Sofia Hayat Reacts To Rakhi Sawant And Ritesh Singh’s Separation; Shares Her Bad Marital Experience

A couple of days ago, Rakhi Sawant announced separation from her husband Ritesh Singh on social media. The Bigg Boss 15 contestant's announcement indeed left her fans heartbroken. For the unversed, the controversial queen had introduced to her estranged husband on Bigg Boss 15.

After her announcement, fans have started extending support to the Main Hoon Na actress as she has claimed in her statement, that a lot of things have happened after Bigg Boss and she was unaware of certain things. Let us tell you, Ritesh was earlier married to Snigdha Priya and the couple also has a son. Rakhi shared long statement on her Instagram handle.

Amidst all, Rakhi Sawant's close friend and Bigg Boss 7 contestant Sofia Hayat shared her reaction to Rakhi and Ritesh's separation. She extended her support to Rakhi and while doing so, Sofia also remembered her bad marital experience and shared about the same in her statement.

Rakhi Sawant Opens Up About Her Separation From Ritesh Singh, Says 'Love And Marriage Is Not A Joke For Me'

Sofia Hayat told ETimes TV, "It reminds me of the fraud that my husband did with me. Even my husband turned out to be a conman. He married me, stole all my expensive things, money and left. I feel my friend Rakhi is a sweet person and he (Ritesh) has taken advantage of her." Talking about Sofia Hayat's marriage, she had got married to Romanian interior designer Vlad Stanescu in April 2017. However, within a year of marriage, Sofia revealed that he conned her.

In the statement, Sofia Hayat further stated that Rakhi Sawant needs healing and her husband also needs help. The diva feels that truth always wins in the end. She said, "I am sending her healing in this phase of her life so that she may know right from wrong and truth from a lie. Truth always wins in the end and a lie always gets caught. It is a great awakening when you see the truth, for all that can see the truth can see God. I have seen Rakhi's posts on Instagram about God and Jesus. Let the light of love and truth shine upon her. I send her my blessings and my angels to help her through this time."

Sofia Hayat Feels Many Men Don't Know How To Kiss; 'Probably Because They Watch Too Much P*rn' (Exclusive)

Talking about Sofia Hayat, she embraced spirituality and became a nun in June 2016. She had also adopted the name Gaia Sofia Mother. In the Bigg Boss 7 house, she had big fights with Armaan Kohli, VJ Andy and many others.