Sonali Phogat's Daughter Says Her Mother Deserves Justice, Kin Want CBI Inquiry; Cops Say No Prima Facie Proof

Social media influencer, actress and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Sonali Phogat's sudden demise has left everyone in shock. The BJP leader from Haryana was reportedly 'brought dead' at the St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa, a police official earlier said, adding that she died of a suspected heart attack. After her sisters, her brother Rinku Phogat had filed a formal complaint with the Goa Police, claiming she was murdered by two of her associates.

Rinku said in his statement that Sonali was threatened and scared. He claimed that something was added to Sonali's food after which she complained restlessness. He suspects it is murder and wants justice for her. Recently, Sonali's daughter too has given a statement. She said that the case requires proper investigation and her mother deserves justice.

The 15-year-old girl was quoted by ANI as saying, "My mother deserves justice. The case requires proper investigation and the culprits should get strict punishment."

As revealed earlier, preliminary reports suggested that Sonali died of a heart attack, but her family members raised suspicion of foul play and demanded a CBI probe. The autopsy was scheduled yesterday (August 24) at Goa Medical College and Hospital, but due there was dispute over her family's consent. Sonali's brother insisted that the family will allow an autopsy only after the Goa Police register an FIR against the two associated.

Sonali's nephew told PTI that her family has given their consent for the autopsy only if the entire process is videographed.

Meanwhile, Director General of Police Jaspal Singh told Times Of India that inquest proceedings are under way in keeping with provisions of the Code of Criminal Procedure. He said, "The local police are inquiring into the cause of death but is not proceeding any further due to the family insisting on a murder case being registered first. There are, however, no prima facie circumstances to do this."

He added, "Any further delay on part of the family to proceed with the postmortem examination will only delay the process of justice."

(Images Source: Instagram)