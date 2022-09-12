Sonali Phogat Death Case: Amid Growing Demands, Goa CM Recommends CBI Probe

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant, actress and BJP leader Sonali Phogat, who hailed from Haryana, was found dead in Goa last month. While preliminary reports stated she died of heart attack, family had alleged foul play. Later investigation reported death due to drug overdose. Post this, a murder case was filed by the Goa Police after the post-mortem report suggested blunt force injury on her body. Two of her associates- PA Sudhir Sangwan and friend Sukhwinder were arrested. A few more arrests were made in the case.

As per the latest report, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that the case would be handed over to CBI as the late actress' family and the Haryana government had making persistent demands in this regard.

Pramod Sawant was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "The investigation into Phogat murder case is going on. There is a public demand in Haryana that this case should be given to CBI for investigation. Her daughter has also demanded the same. We have full confidence in the investigation being conducted by Goa Police. They are doing good investigation. They have also got good clues." He added that considering the demand of public and also keeping in mind the continuous demand made by her daughter, they are handing over the case to CBI.He said that he will personally write to Amit Shah about the same. Pramod said, "I will personally write to Home Minister Amit Shah to give this case to CBI. The investigation into Phogat murder case was almost nearing completion but due to the demand we have decided to give it to CBI."

Meanwhile, Sudhir and Sukhwinder, who have been arrested, have been remanded to 13 days judicial custody.

