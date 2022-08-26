Sonali Phogat Was Raped And Murdered By Her Assistant; Alleges Family

Sonali Phogat's untimely death has left everyone in deep shock. As per the latest reports, Sonali Phogat's family has now alleged that she was raped and murdered by her assistant Sudhir Sangwan. The Bigg Boss contestant's brother Rinku Dhaka has reportedly filed a complaint with the Goa police, alleging that his sister was murdered by Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder.

According to the reports published by ANI, Rinku has made some serious claims against Sonali Phogat's assistant. In his complaint, the BJP leader's brother stated that she spoke to her mother, sister, and brother-in-law, a few hours before her demise on August 23, Tuesday. According to Rinku Dhaka, Sonali Phogat had complained about her staff in her conversations with all three of them.

"Sonali said Sangwan had given food which was mixed with some intoxicant, raped her and made a video and was threatening to make the video viral on social media," reads the police complaint. In the complaint, Rinku also claimed that Sangwan was threatening Sonali Phogat of destroying her political and acting career and seized her phones, property records, ATM cards, and house keys.

To the uninitiated, the Goa Police had first registered a case of unnatural death after Sonali Phogat was bought dead at the St Anthony's Hospital in Anjuna, Goa. If the reports are to be believed, the 42-year-old was taken to the hospital after she complained of uneasiness on Tuesday. The police conducted her post-mortem, after registering the FIR.

Sonali Phogat's post-mortem was conducted at the Goa Medical College and Hospital in Bambolim on Thursday. As per the reports, the post-mortem report has revealed 'multiple blunt force injures' over the BJP leader's body. "There are multiple blunt force injuries over the body. In view of the above, the manner of death is for the investigation officer to ascertain," states the autopsy report.

