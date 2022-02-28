Sonarika Bhadoria Says It's Been 3 Years, She's Still Not Been Paid Her Dues For Dastaan-E-Mohabbat

Devon Ke Dev Mahadev actress Sonarika Bhadoria, who was last seen in the show Ishq Mein Marjawan, had spoken about non-payment of her dues for her show Dastaan-E-Mohabbat: Salim Anarkali. The actress revealed that it has been three years and she is still waiting for her hard-earned money, which amounts to over Rs 70 Lakh.

Sonarika was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "It's been three years and I have still not been paid my dues. Apart from me, the dues of several other actors and technicians from the same show are pending. It was my worst time. Firstly, the first wave of COVID-19 had hit us, and then there was this issue of non-payment. We actors have this life of daily digging the well to drink water. I wish I get paid soon. Everything from my end in terms of legal formalities and paperwork are done."

The actress has been missing from small screen for quite some time now and is currently awaiting the release of her film. Sonarika said that she had shot for a film before the pandemic which is completely ready for theatrical release. However, the movie's release is getting postponed because of the pandemic as while during the first and second wave of the pandemic multiplexes were closed and the occupancy during the third wave wasn't that much.

She said that work front has been a little slow for the past few months, but she is sure that this year is going to be really rocking as she is doing a web show.

The actress concluded by saying, "On television, there were a couple of shows that I was considering and I was finalized for, but eventually, I didn't do them. It's been 10 years that I have been doing TV and whatever I am today is because of the medium. But ab kuch aur karne ka mann tha. I have been gravitating to the OTT platform for the longest time and the kind of content OTT is offering is pretty good and experimental. It is my deliberate attempt to stay away from TV for some time. Plus, I have also been doing music videos."