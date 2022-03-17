Sonu Nigam Calls Himself Grand Daddy Of Music Reality Shows; Reveals Reason For Rejecting Hindi Reality Shows

Sonu Nigam is currently seen in Bengali reality show Super Singer Season 3 as a judge alongside Kumar Sanu and Koushiki Chakraborty. Recently, during media interaction Sonu Nigam revealed the reason for refusing to do Hindi reality shows and was all praise for the quality of the regional show he is currently judging.

Sonu called himself the 'grand daddy' of music reality shows and revealed that whenever there is a new Hindi music show, he was approached, but he turned it down.

The singer was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "I am the grand daddy of music reality shows. 22 years back, I hosted a show when there wasn't any of such show. I conceived it. Over these years, I have been a part of many of such shows as host and judge. Whenever, there is a new Hindi music show, I am being approached but I turn it down."

Sonu said that he is tired of being asked to say same old things on the show and praise a contestant when the song is not good. He added that he doesn't like it.

Revealing the reason for rejecting Hindi reality shows and choosing Bengali show over Hindi ones, he said, "I instantly decided to be a part of this Bengali show (Super Singer Season 3), because I had high expectations. I turned down a lot of Hindi shows. I am tired of being asked to say same old things on the show and praise a contestant when the song isn't good. I don't like that."

Sonu feels that it has become more of a love lost kind of thing now. The singer said that he doesn't look forward to earning money and doesn't see the necessity of being a part of a show just for the sake of it, which is the reason he doesn't say yes to Hindi shows these days.