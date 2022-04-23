Sonu Sood Calls The New Format Of Roadies A Brilliant Move; Reveals Weird Requests He Gets On Social Media

MTV's popular youth-based reality show Roadies 18 was launched recently. The show is hosted by Sonu Sood and audiences are quite impressed with his hosting skills and the new format!

Recently, while talking to Indian Express, Sonu spoke about the new format and called it a brilliant move. He added that he connected with the whole format of the show, and felt it was a phenomenal idea.



The actor said that he has seen the journey of these very different people over the years as they survived the game. He added that it was a huge responsibility to host the show and would often wonder if he would be able to tackle them, as sometimes, one needs to get aggressive, which is not his space and he was worried about how he would handle it. However, Sonu added that the show is totally revamped and it is more real and quite fun now.

This season has a mix of both old and new contestants and he called this format a 'brilliant move'. He said that he saw the contestants changing for good as they survived the long journey and added that many of them thanked him for imparting important life lessons to them.

He confessed that he never expected to be on a show like this, although he has always been the daring kind. He said that when he was young, he would take up big challenges and always be on the lookout to help people or sort their issues.

Sonu is called 'messiah' as he has and is seen helping people. When asked if he would do a negative role, he said that nobody is offering him anything negative anymore. He added that even the parts that he did before the pandemic were changed. Sonu said that the whole script is being altered to put his part in good light. He feels it is a whole new innings for him and prays it goes well.

When asked about weird requests he often gets on social media, Sonu concluded by saying, "That I have been dealing with for two years. Sometimes people want me to get them daaru ka theka (alcohol shop), someone wants to meet their wives, and some even want them sent back to their maternal homes. I think that's the magic of social media where one can open up their heart to me as if I am someone close to them."