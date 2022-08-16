Sony Entertainment Television Acquires The Rights Of Revered Culinary Reality Show Masterchef India

Masterchef India has found a new home in Sony Entertainment Television. The popular channel has acquired the rights to Endemol Shine India’s internationally revered culinary reality format in India. The series is world-renowned and was even crowned as the most successful cookery television format by Guinness World Records in 2017.

The top-rated show created by Franc Roddam is produced in over 50 countries worldwide and broadcast in over 200 territories. MasterChef is watched globally by over 250 million viewers as it has over 64 local versions and more than 10,000 episodes, with over 500 milestone seasons. It must be noted that the first two seasons of MasterChef aired on Star Plus in India.

Now, as it is being re-launched on SET India, the programming head of the channel Sonal Yadav said, "MasterChef has revolutionized the global foodscape, changing the way cooking is perceived while transforming lives of amateur chefs globally who have a passion for cooking. The Pandemic has seen a swift rise in home chefs who embarked on culinary adventures experimenting and whipping up food recipes. Hence, now is an apt time to bring forth a platform like MasterChef India that puts the spotlight on such aspirants.”

She went on to add that she is delighted to be collaborating with Endemol Shine India to bring the new season that will celebrate India’s diverse gastronomic excellence. Rishi Negi, CEO – Endemol Shine India added, "India has a wide demographic of talented home chefs who can impress and surprise in the kitchen. We at Endemol Shine India are thrilled to partner with Sony Entertainment Television for one of our flagship formats and hope to cook up a delicious new season of MasterChef together.”

MasterChef series consists of an esteemed judging panel of renowned chefs and culinary experts, the show sets out to find the nation’s best amateur cook, who don’t just showcase their culinary skills but also learn the elements of great taste along with the other nitty-gritties of the culinary arts such as presentation, technicalities, and the science behind it all.