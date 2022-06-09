Sonya Saamoor Quits Sirf Tum For THIS Reason: Report

Actress Sonya Saamoor, who is currently seen in Sirf Tum, which stars Vivian Dsena and Eisha Singh in the lead roles, has quit the show suddenly. According to ETimes TV, Sonya has decided to quit the show due to the recent changes in the track. She reportedly didn't like the recent developments in her character in the show.

She informed the makers in advance about her decision. A source close to the development informed the portal, "Yes, Sonya has decided to quit the show. She discussed with the producers and shared her apprehensions regarding her track with them. Both of them mutually agreed to part ways. Her track will wrap up by the end of this month. We would like to collaborate with her soon."

Let us tell you, Sonya Saamoor has also acted in TV shows such as Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Nazar and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Talking about Sirf Tum, the show is loosely based on the story of Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh. The show is receiving a positive response from the masses, and fans are loving the chemistry between Vivian and Eisha.

Sirf Tum also stars Puneett Chouksey, Shalini Kapoor Sagar, Nimai Bali, Sanjay Batra, Eva Ahuja, Anil Dhawan, Kajal Pisal and many others in key roles.