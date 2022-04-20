Soon-To-Be Parents Kratika Sengar And Nikitin Dheer Open Up About Entering New Phase In Life

Kratika Sengar had announced her pregnancy with her husband Nikitin Dheer on social media in November last year. The actor couple, who tied the knot in 2014, will be welcoming their first child in the first week of May. In a recent interview with ETimes TV, the duo opened up about entering a new phase in life.



The actress, who was last seen in Choti Sarrdaarni, confessed that the pregnancy was nothing short of a surprise and added, “Nikitin always wanted to become a father but we couldn’t start a family sooner because of my work commitments and he supported me in all my decisions. So, he was thrilled when I broke the news to him.”

Nikitin said, “Yes, I always looked forward to becoming a father soon after our marriage. However, our line of work and the kind of commitment that follows make it difficult for us to make impromptu decisions. Kratika had a bunch of commitments due to which we couldn’t go forth with family planning. But nonetheless, my dream is soon going to be fulfilled. I feel on top of the world.”

As the couple gear up to embrace parenthood, they asserted that their equation hasn’t changed a wee bit. Nikitin added that they were best of friends before life partners and share everything with each other and that’s still the same. However, the only change they see nowadays is that they talk more about the baby whilst he is trying his best to balance work and family.

Kratika, on the other hand, said that she and Nikitin have shared a great rapport from the word go and have tackled life’s curved balls together. So, something as blissful as having a child has been like an added flavour to their relationship. However, she said that the biggest change is that she is not thinking about work and is single-mindedly focused on their baby. The actress confessed that being together in this has made their journey both memorable and beautiful.