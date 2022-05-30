Sooraj Thapar's Wife Shaves Her Head To Save Hubby; Actor Says He Feels Lucky To Have A Partner Like Her

Sooraj Thapar’s wife Dipti Dhyani has shaved her head as she had pledged to offer her hair at Tirupati Balaji while her husband Sooraj was in ICU last year after testing positive for COVID-19 last year. It must be noted that the actor’s condition back then was critical as 70 percent of his lungs had been damaged.

As a result, his wife Dipti visited temples to pray for her husband’s health and vowed to sacrifice her tresses when Sooraj recovered from the dreaded virus. She recently dropped the picture of her shaved head on social media and wrote, “Tere naam @soorajthapar.” Take a look!

Sooraj Thapar recently opened up about his wife’s sacrifice to Indian Express.com and said that he feels lucky to have a partner like her. The actor revealed that he was shocked when Dipti told him about his pledge.

Sooraj shared, “I had just come back home from Lilavati when she told me about her pledge. I was shocked and questioned her again and again if she’ll have to shave the whole head. While I was skeptical, Dipti was quite okay with it from the start. For her, getting me back on my feet was a priority. She said my life mattered more to her than her hair.”

He went on to add, “Honestly, I don’t know if I will be ever fine doing this. But she sat at the temple with a smile and just chanted God’s name. It was an emotional moment for both of us but Dipti’s strength overtook everything. She is confidently flaunting her new look and refuses to wear a scarf or band. Also, I must add that she is looking prettier now.”