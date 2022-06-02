Sourabh Raaj Jain Takes A Dig At Khatron Ke Khiladi 12; Calls Rohit Shetty's Show 'Content Ke Khiladi'

Khatron Ke Khiladi is popular reality show on television. Rohit Shetty hosted show is all set to hit the floors soon and biggest names from entertainment industry have been roped in for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Recently, the celebrity contestants recently flew to Cape Town, South Africa to shoot the show.

Recently, Sourabh Raaj Jain, who was a part of Khatron Khiladi 11, was asked about his opinion about the show and he gave an unexpected and shocking response! The actor took a dig at Rohit Shetty's show and called it 'Content Ke Khiladi'.

The actor said that he is unaware of the list of contestants participating in the show this season. However, he said that he is sure that all will perform well. The actor had an advice for all the contestants and asked them to take care of content too!

Sourabh was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "Well, I am unaware of the list of contestants participating in the show this season. I know of a few people, but I do not know them on a personal level. Well, to all the contestants participating in the show this season, all I'd like to say is that I know all of them will perform really well. But my advice is, please take care of the content too. Because 'Khatron ke khiladi #Contentkekhiladi' works."

It has to be recalled that Sourabh's elimination in KKK 11 had sparked a debate amongst netizens, who called it unfair eviction. He was eliminated in a stunt which was given to him by Arjun Bijlani who won the 'K medal.

Meanwhile, he was last seen in a music video titled 'Jado main tere kol si' with his KKK co-contestant Shweta Tiwari. When asked about the same, he said that he got the offer (song) when they were doing a web series and he was elated to work again with her.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Contestants Salary: Faisu & Jannat Zubair Highest-Paid Celebs; A Look At Others' Fees

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Tejasswi Prakash, Ashi Singh, Divyanka Tripathi, Nikki, Mohsin & Others Approached!

Sourabh concluded by saying, "Shweta Mam and I have worked together in Khatron Ke khiladi as contestants. We are also doing a web series together. It was in between the filming of our web series that we were offered this song. I was elated when I came to know that I was going to work with her again."