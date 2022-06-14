Splitsvilla 11 Fame Sheetal Tiwari Blessed With A Baby Boy

Actress Sheetal Tiwari, who first appeared in the dating reality show Splitsvilla 11, has recently been blessed with a baby boy. For the unversed, the Namak Issk Ka actress had tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Krish Waringe in October 2021.

After giving birth to her son, she shared the delightful news on her Instagram handle by sharing a picture from her baby shower. She wrote, "We are blessed with baby boy." In the picture, Sheetal and Krish can be seen posing with a blue balloon that read, 'It's a boy'.

Well, it is indeed the happiest moment in Sheetal Tiwari and Krish Waringe's lives. The actress' post is going viral on social media, and her friends from Splitsvilla 11 have been congratulating her in the comments section. Splitsvilla 11 winner Shruti Sharma wrote, "Omg congratulations Sending lots of love and blessings for chutku @sheetaltiwarii." Roshni Wadhwani wrote, "Congratulations."

Actress Garima Vikrant Singh commented, "Awwwww meri jaan bahut badheee." Talking about Sheetal and Krish's wedding, the couple had a court marriage in October 2021. After that, they went on a honeymoon in Dubai, where the actress discovered that she was pregnant. The actress told Bombay Times that it is a honeymoon baby for them.

Sheetal Tiwari has featured in TV shows such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Namak Issk Ka and so on.

Filmibeat congratulates Sheetal and Krish on becoming parents!