SHOCKING! Splitsvilla X4’s Uorfi Javed RESTRICTED From Travelling To Dubai? Here’s What We Know

Uorfi Javed and controversies walk hand in hand and there are no second thoughts about it. For the uninitiated, Uorfi became a household name post her stint in Bigg Boss OTT Season 1. Although she became the first contestant to get eliminated from the show, she managed to leave a mark with her bold and quirky fashion statements. Ever since then, Uorfi has been taking internet by a storm with her fashion choices and bold photoshoots. But this time, Uorfi is making the headlines for a different reason as she is likely to be restricted from travelling to UAE.

This will happen due to the new entry rule in UAE wherein people with single name on their passports will be deemed inadmissible. And with Uorfi not having any surname with her name on the passport, travelling to UAE might me a problem for her. To note, Air India and AI Express had issued a statement in this regard stated that single name people will not be accepted for UAE immigration. The statement read as, "Any passport holder with a single name (word) either in surname or given name will not be accepted by UAE immigration and the passenger will be considered as INAD. Then such a passenger will not be issued a visa and in case the visa was issued previously then he will be INAD by immigration". It was reported that the new rule will apply on people holding visiting visas, visas on arrival, and temporary visas.

As of now, Uorfi is seen creating a buzz with her participation in Sunny Leone and Arjun Bijlani's Splitsvilla X4 and is grabbing a lot of attention with her performance on the show. To note, it happens to be Uorfi's second reality show after Bigg Boss OTT Season 1 which was hosted by Karan Johar.