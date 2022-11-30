Splitsvilla X4: Uorfi Javed Shares A Candid Pic With Kashish Thakur From The Show; Says ‘Loved Irritating Him’

Recommended Video Urfi Javed ने Wine Glasses के साथ Create किया New Look, Internet पर जमकर Viral हुआ Video! |FilmiBeat

Uorfi Javed Pens A Not For Kashish Thakur

Interestingly, Uorfi Javed also called Kashish her favourite contestant on the show during a Q/A session on Instagram. And now, the diva has shared a candid pic with Kashish from the show and penned a sweet note for him. In the pic, Uorfi was finding it difficult to take her eyes off Kashish. She captioned the pic as, "Looking at kashishtakhur_official and thinking how will I fight with him next! Loved irrirating him on the show".

Kashish Called Themselves ‘The Best Couple Of Splitsvilla’

On the other hand, Kashish also penned a heartfelt note for Uorfi and called her ‘gem of a person'. He wrote, "Honestly I found a really really good friend in splitsvilla and we are best buddies now also... she's gem of a person, smart, let's not forget that she's the cutest one... All the fights, dates and challenges are unforgettable with you".

Uorfi Javed Locked Horns With Kashish

Interestingly, Uorfi and Kashish have not just been making headlines for their sizzling chemistry but also for their tiffs on the show. In fact, the two had got into an ugly fight after Uorfi quizzed Kashish, "Did you say that Urfi will roam around 4-5 boys in this season" which sparked an argument between them. On the other hand, the duo also got into a fight at the task location following which Uorfi stated that she doesn't want to be with him. However, they resolved the differences later.

Kashish Thakur’s Special Gesture For Uorfi Javed Wins Heart

As per the recent promo, Kashish had sent a locket and a rose to Uorfi and the latter was overwhelmed by his gesture. In the promo, Uorfi was seen wearing the locket and called it a ‘mangalsutra'. It will be interesting to see how their chemistry will grow in the coming days.