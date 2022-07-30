Sreejita De Calls Ranveer Singh's Bold Photoshoot Gutsy; Reacts To Case Filed Against It

Ranveer Singh's bold photoshoot grabbed eyeballs. The internet went into frenzy- while a few praised the actor's confidence, several trolled him and memes were created. What made headlines is the case filed against it for 'hurting sentiments and insulting modesty of women'. Several actors have been commenting on the photoshoot and on the case filed against it.

Sreejita De, who was in the news for her engagement with her German beau, has now reacted to the same. She called Ranveer's photoshoot gutsy and mentioned that a case filed against it wasn't surprising!



About the photoshoot, Sreejita was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "I'm not sure how the reaction would have been if it was a female superstar who'd attempted such a bold photoshoot but having said that it was a really gutsy thing to do. It is something to feel comfortable in your own skin. It is something to be in love with yourself, to put yourself out there without any fear of judgements. Shakti Kapoor, Jackie Shroff did it too back in early 90s and suddenly everyone started playing safe. What he did was inspiring."

Regarding the case filed against it, she wondered why it is being judged! It is 2022, and she feels that if one is comfortable and has guts, why not and why people don't understand the concept of 'My life, my rules'.

She concluded by saying, "I find it hard to understand how invested we are in everyone's business. I saw someone file a case against the actor on grounds of nudity, not surprising I'd say. But it is 2022, if you have a good body, if you are comfortable and also have the guts, then why not. I'd probably do it too. Why is it hard to understand the concept of My life, my rules. The subject here is not to cry foul if a woman is not given the same treatment as a man in showbiz, the question is why do we judge, why is it any of our business what we choose to do with our social media, wear clothes or not. I really mean, if I could, I definitely would."