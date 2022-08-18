Sreejita De Reveals Why She Hasn't Done Any Reality Shows Yet; Expresses Her Wish To Do A Dance Reality Show

Sreejita De has been a part of several popular shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Uttaran and Nazar to name a few. She has also been a part of Bollywood films like Tashan, Luv Ka The End and Monsoon Shootout and digital shows like Vikram Bhatt's Untouchables, and Naxalbari. However, until now, she hasn't been a part of any reality show.

Recently, the actress revealed why she hasn't done any reality shows yet and expressed her wish to be a part of a dance reality show.

The actress said that although she was approached by many, she couldn't take it up due to other commitments.

Sreejita was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "Honestly I have been approached by many but somehow either I was occupied with some other commitments or there was something that was holding me back all these years. However, the pandemic changed a lot of things for all of us and for me, I've been wondering, there's one life so why not? A lot of my friends who have been a part of them say it's an adrenaline rush unlike any other. For me though honestly the thought of competition is scary because I know once I am in it, I would win. I would for example love to do a dance reality show because I absolutely love dancing."

When asked if she doesn't want to be a part of other reality shows, she said that anything new excites her.

Shehnaaz Gill Irked When Indirectly Asked About Link-Up Rumours With Raghav Juyal; 'Ab Mein Hyper Ho Jaongi'

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Makers Drop Promos Featuring Gashmeer-Nora, Amruta-Madhuri & Karan Johar-Maniesh Paul

Sreejita concluded by saying, "Never say Never. I don't know what we'll see when I cross that road. For now, anything new is exciting for me. That's the space I am in, hungry for something different and something challenging."