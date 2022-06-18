Sriti Jha On Her Viral Poem On Asexuality: I Think It Was Very Cathartic To Me But It Is Not About Me

Recently, Sriti Jha exited popular show Kumkum Bhagya, that she was a part of for five long years. She is currently seen shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 in Cape Town, South Africa. Meanwhile, Sriti had performed at spoken word festival that became a topic of discussion on social media. Her poem titled 'Confessions of a romantic asexual' at The Spoken Fest in Mumbai went viral and left many wondering if it was based on her personal experience.

The actress felt that people might have misunderstood as it was written in first person. She said that it was very cathartic experience, but the poem on asexuality was not about her.

Sriti was quoted by Indian Express as saying, "I have written poems about the LGBTQ community and I understand that because it was written in first person, many felt it was about me. I have written a couple of more poems and that's when a poet Daniyal told me that I may be taking the voice away from the people and their important stories by putting them in the first person. The poem comforted me in many ways because I have gone through a phase when I felt I wasn't understood and felt the pressure of being cool like others. I think it was very cathartic to me but no, the poem is not about me."

When asked if she lost out on eligible dating prospects because of what people thought about her sexual orientation, she laughed and said, "Not really" and added that if people were so judgmental then it was good riddance.

Sriti comes across as an intelligent person and when asked if that intimidates people, she called herself very fickle-minded person.

She said, "I might come across as an intelligent person but I am very fickle-minded. There isn't enough depth of substance. Also, I think there are enough interesting people. And we should be approaching others as humans and not with too many expectations. What we all seek is kindness and a sense of humour."

The actress revealed that she started writing poems in 2017 when she was bedridden because of TB. She said that she was inspired by another poet who is non-binary and writes a lot about the community. She added that her first poem was Choodiyan and she really identified with it. She then wrote a series for the Fairytales for Invisible Children, that included the poem on asexuality and also one on a lesbian love story.