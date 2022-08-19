Sriti Jha On If She Feels Khatron Ke Khiladi Will Change The Way Audience View Her

From Dhoom Machaao Dhoom to Kumkum Bhagya, Sriti Jha has come a long way! The actress surprised everyone by participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Although she said that she doesn't know how much doing a reality show will help her career but she is hoping that it will contribute to some sort of personal growth. Recently, Sriti said that she enjoys acting in fiction shows. She feels comfortable playing different characters on-screen than being myself on camera.

When asked if she feels KKK will change the way audiences view her, she was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "I understand that the audience has a certain kind of perception about me due to the characters I have played over a period of time. But I can't control what the audience will think about me and if it will break the existing image, they have of me. After this show is over, I will be back to doing another fiction show portraying another character. I am more comfortable playing characters on screen than being myself on camera."Sriti said that if she gets a role similar to the last one, she would do it. She added, "As boring as it sounds, I am very comfortable with what I have played on screen so far and I don't really plan ahead in life. I go with my gut feeling. If I get a role or a show which is similar to the last one, I don't mind doing it, I feel it's very comfortable for me. Television is my home ground. But that doesn't take away the fact that I am an actor and while auditioning if I get something new, I will be happy to do that as well."

Sriti feels that the meaning of settling has changed. Now, settling doesn't mean getting married. She said, "It can also mean that I am happy to be an actor and I feel settled," and concluded by saying that life is an adventure and every day is different and she like it that way- she doesn't really plan things in the future.