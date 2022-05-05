Sriti Jha Opens Up About Participating In Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Says She Is Petrified Of Doing The Show

Colors TV is ready to bring back another action-packed season of its popular show Khatron Ke Khiladi. According to various media reports, the stunt-based reality series hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty is going to be bigger and better than ever before.

Meanwhile, many names of popular celebrities have been cropping up in the news as the probable list of contestants who will take part in the 12th season of the hit show. One of the confirmed names to come on board this year is Kumkum Bhagya fame Sriti Jha.

The actress, who has ruled the audience’s hearts with her impactful and affable characters for several years, opened up about doing the show in a recent interview with India Forums. She confessed that the format of Khatron Ke Khiladi is contradictory to her personality but how she is nonetheless excited to do the show.

Sriti shared, “I am absolutely petrified of doing Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 but it’s a decision I’ve made. I do not play well with danger. In situations that require me to choose a 'fight or flight’, I always chose flight. This decision is extremely contradictory to my personality, but I am extremely excited to surprise even myself if not anyone else. I am expecting it to be a fun decision overall.”

Meanwhile, it must be noted that besides Sriti Jha, celebs such as Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi, Tushar Kalia, Erika Packard, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Mohit Malik, Munawar Farooqui, Faisu Sheikh and Pratik Sehajpal are said to be a part of the show.