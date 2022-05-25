Sriti Jha, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia Open Up About Joining Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi, Pratik Sehajpal, Sriti Jha and many more celebs attended the Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 Kya Baat Hai! event in Mumbai today. The show, hosted by filmmaker and stunt master Rohit Shetty, was launched in a grand manner on Wednesday (May 25).

Speaking about participating in the latest season of the stunt-based reality show, Kumkum Bhagya fame Sriti Jha said that the audience will get to see her real side without any script on the show. The actress also expressed her fear that the audience might find her boring but that is the risk that she is willing to take.

Sriti said, "Fans will get to see me in a different avatar because this is a reality show and they'll get to see the real me. It may also be that the fans might find me boring because this will be unscripted but that is the risk I am willing to take."

On being quizzed about taking up the show, the 36-year-old said that she wanted to work with Rohit Shetty. "Firstly, I thought about the adrenaline rush I'll get and secondly we don't get to do such things in real life. Rohit sir ke sath kaam karke mazza aayega. These were the reasons that finally contributed to taking this decision," she said.

Meanwhile, ace choreographer Tushar Kalia also shared his excitement about being a part of the reality show. He said that he always wanted to be a part of the reality series but could not do so because its dates clashed with his show Dance Deewane. However, this year for season 12, he had time and he decided to take the plunge. Tushar then added that he is super excited and not at all nervous to be part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Bigg Boss 15 fame Rajiv Adatia, on the other hand, expressed his excitement about participating in the show whilst stating that he is anxious and nervous to perform the stunts. He went on to add, "Bigg Boss was based on a different concept whereas Khatron Ke Khiladi is an entirely different show compared to Bigg Boss. Everyone is equally competitive and the show will have a lot of fun and competitive spirit."